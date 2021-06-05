3 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — The state of Iowa is reporting three additional deaths from COVID-19 and 105 more Iowans have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website between 10:00 a.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period as that data is back-dated by days or weeks.

The number of new positive COVID-19 tests reported for the time period brings the total number of individuals who have tested positive to 371,943.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 6,068 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 2,367 were residents of long-term care facilities. There are four long-term care facilities in Iowa reporting outbreaks of COVID-19: Friendship Home Association in Audubon County, Great River Klein Center in Des Moines County, Heritage Care & Rehabilitation Center in Cerro Gordo County and Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center in Wright County.

A vaccine dashboard on the IDPH’s website shows 1,382,252 people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 while 155,059 people have gotten the first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

There are 88 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. Over the last 24 hours, 17 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of the hospitalized patients, 17 are in intensive care and seven of them are on ventilators.

The positivity rate for the last 14 days is 2.0% and the state’s seven-day-average positive rate is 1.8%.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The state is providing resources at vaccinate.iowa.gov to help Iowans find a vaccine provider.

The IDPH is also releasing data about those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline is available 24/7 for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. You can call 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431 for assistance. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.