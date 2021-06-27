2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health show two new deaths from COVID-19 have been reported and there are 50 new cases of the virus in the state.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website between 2:00 p.m. Saturday and 2:00 p.m. Sunday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

The number of new positive COVID-19 tests reported for the time period brings the total number of individuals who have tested positive to 373,570.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 6,133 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 2,373 were residents of long-term care facilities. There are three long-term care facilities in Iowa reporting outbreaks of COVID-19.

A vaccine dashboard on the IDPH’s website shows 1,481,201 people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 while 103,560 people have gotten the first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. The percentage of Iowans fully vaccinated against the virus now stands at 45.2%.

There are 63 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. Over the last 24 hours, 19 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of the hospitalized patients, 21 are in intensive care and 12 of them are on ventilators.

The 14-day positivity rate is 2% and the seven-day positivity rate is 2.1%.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The state is providing resources at vaccinate.iowa.gov to help Iowans find a vaccine provider.

The IDPH is also releasing data about those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline is available 24/7 for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa, including information on how you can get tested. You can call 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431 for assistance.