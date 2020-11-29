15 More COVID-19 Deaths and 2,013 New Cases Reported in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Fifteen more Iowans have died from COVID-19 and 2,013 additional coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the state, according to the latest numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH).

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

IDPH reported 2,013 new positive tests for the coronavirus, bringing the statewide total of those who have tested positive to 227,796.

The statewide death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 2,375. Of those who have died, 1,062 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently 153 outbreaks at Iowa long term care facilities.

There are currently 1,175 Iowans hospitalized who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus, including 235 patients in the ICU and 151 patients on ventilators. The number of patients hospitalized and in the ICU slightly decreased from the previous day.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.