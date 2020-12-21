 

 

13th Iowa Prison Inmate Dies From COVID-19 Complications

IOWA CITY, Iowa — A 13th Iowa inmate has died from COVID-19 complications, the Iowa Department of Corrections announced Monday.

Dale Dean Viers, 58, died Sunday “likely due to complications related to COVID-19 and other preexisting medical conditions,” the corrections department said.

Viers was originally housed at the Iowa State Penitentiary but was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics several days earlier when his medical condition began to worsen, the department said.

Viers was serving a life sentence for first-degree kidnapping from Black Hawk County. His sentence began on March 30, 1995.

Viers is the second inmate from the Iowa State Penitentiary to die from COVID-19 complications, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections. There department is reporting five coronavirus cases at the prison as of 4 p.m. Monday.

