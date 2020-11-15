13 More COVID-19 Deaths, 4,432 New Cases Reported in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health show 13 more Iowans have died from COVID-19 and 4,432 new coronavirus cases have been reported.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

The number of new positive coronavirus tests reported for the time period brings the total number of positive tests to 184,685.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 1,985 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 934 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently outbreaks at 100 long term care facilities in Iowa.

There are 1,279 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. That’s a new daily high record. Of the hospitalized patients, 247 are in intensive care. One-hundred and fifteen of those patients are on ventilators.

The state is now providing more data about patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19. It includes age break downs as well as whether the primary diagnosis or reason the patient is hospitalized is due to the virus or another medical issue. You can find that information here.

Statewide, there are 2,800 inpatient hospital beds available and 343 ICU beds available. There are also 850 ventilators available across the state.

Ninety-five of Iowa’s 99 counties currently have a 14-day rolling average positivity rate at or above 15%. This is the threshold that must be met before school districts can request to go to online-only learning. The top three counties are: Jones 50.6%, Page 45.3%, Calhoun 41.6%.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.