100,000+ Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Coming to Iowa This Week

DES MOINES, IOWA — The Iowa Department of Public Health says the state will receive more than 100,000 doses of the three COVID-19 vaccines in the coming week, the largest one-week allotment the state has seen.

The state will receive 91,100 doses from the federal government and another 27,830 doses of vaccine will be distributed through the “Retail Pharmacy Partnership.” That includes the state’s first allotment of the one-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson that was approved over the weekend.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be set aside for distribution in 17 Iowa counties:

Black Hawk

Buena Vista

Cerro Gordo

Clarke

Crawford

Dallas

Dubuque

Linn

Louisa

Marion

Marshall

Muscatine

Plymouth

Pottawattamie

Sioux

Tama

Wright

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine does not require super-cold storage like the two previous two-dose vaccines which have been approved. The state will receive an initial allotment of 25,600 doses.

The Iowa Department of Public Health asks Iowans to continue to wear masks and practice social distancing to stop the spread of the virus. Governor Reynolds quietly lifted the requirements for masks last month after previously questioning scientific studies that prove masks slow the spread.

As of Monday afternoon, 180,585 Iowans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Another 349,505 have received their first dose.