10 More COVID-19 Deaths and 2,823 New Cases Reported in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — The state is reporting 2,823 new positive tests for the coronavirus and the deaths of ten more Iowans from COVID-19.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10 a.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

The new cases raise the total number of Iowans who have tested positive for the coronavirus to 127,357.

A total of 1,715 Iowans have now died from the coronavirus. 840 of those deaths were among residents of long term care facilities. There are currently outbreaks at 81 long term care facilities in Iowa.

There are 630 Iowans hospitalized who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus as of 10 a.m. Saturday. That sets a new record high for hospitalizations during the pandemic. 153 patients are currently in the ICU and 55 are on ventilators. Statewide there are 2,700 in-patient hospital beds available as well as 366 ICU beds and 751 ventilators.

Thirty-eight counties in Iowa now have a two-week average positive rate of over 15%. That list includes: O’Brien, Jackson, Delaware, Plymouth, Harrison, Osceola, Sioux, Cass, Clayton, Wayne, Carroll, Taylor, Hancock, Humboldt, Lyon, Woodbury, Winnebago, Fremont, Dubuque, Webster, Jones, Dickinson, Black Hawk, Mahaska, Henry, Grundy, Wright, Montgomery, Ida, Jasper, Tama, Adair, Cherokee, Bremer, Des Moines, Marion, Van Buren and Chickasaw counties.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.