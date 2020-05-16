10 More COVID-19 Deaths, 279 New Cases in Iowa

IOWA — The latest number of new COVID-19 cases in Iowa was released Saturday morning on the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website.

There are 279 additional cases of COVID-19, according to IDPH. That brings the total number of positive cases in Iowa to 14,328. The state tested 2,746 Iowans on Friday.

Ten additional deaths were also reported, bringing the number of deaths from COVID-19 in Iowa to 346.

There are 387 patients currently hospitalized in Iowa, which is the same number compared to Friday. Of the 387 patients, 128 of them are in the intensive care unit and 83 are on ventilators. There are currently 712 ventilators available in the state.

In total, 6,927 Iowans who were confirmed to have the virus have recovered.