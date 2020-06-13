10 Iowa State Student-Athletes Have Tested Positive for COVID-19

AMES, Iowa — Ten Iowa State student-athletes, including two football players, have tested positive for COVID-19, the athletic department confirmed Friday.

Since May 28, 105 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Story County. Ten of those new cases are Cyclone student-athletes, according to Iowa State.

The athletic department said all football team members returning to campus have been tested. Of the 147 players and staff tested, two returning players tested positive.

The university said none of the athletes were participating in team activities when they were exposed to the virus.

“Iowa State’s Athletic Department is taking a number of precautions and has protocols for contact tracing as well as isolation to limit the spread of illness. The university feels strongly about balancing the privacy of our student-athletes and being transparent as well as avoiding speculation on case numbers,” Iowa State University said in a statement.

Back on June 3, the athletic department confirmed a staff member tested positive and four student-athletes were experiencing symptoms.