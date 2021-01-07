Coronavirus Hits the Kiernan Household

DES MOINES, IOWA — Erin Kiernan is working remotely for the next two weeks because her daughter, Audrey, has tested positive for the coronavirus. The family thought they were being careful by no longer attending daycare, wearing masks and not spending time with friends or family.



“We see a lot of patients and families with COVID guilt,” says Dr. Dave Williams, a pediatrician with Unity Point, “Everybody with COVID doesn’t have COVID because they weren’t wearing masks or because they were bar-hopping. People can get COVID because it’s an incredibly transmissible disease, and even though they followed all the guidelines they still got it. It’s unfortunate and sometimes tragic, but true.”

Dr. Williams says the Kiernans’ case is unusual because Audrey had a high fever and most kids are asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms. But he adds that there have been children in the ICU at Blank Children’s Hospital with COVID-19. “What makes me mad is the way we talk about mild versus severe illness…as if people only consider people on a ventilator in the ICU with severe illness. As we know as parents – if our child has a fever of 104 and is miserable and having trouble breathing – to me as a parent and a pediatrician that’s a serious illness.”