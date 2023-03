Des Moines — Have you ever wondered if Iowa has a culture that is unique and different from all the other states?

This question will be discussed at the ‘What is Iowa’s Culture?’ conversation event. The Des Moines Lyceum Movement is hosting the event on Saturday, March 25.

Speakers are Chris Kramer, Iowa Cultural Affairs Director and Nu Huynh of the Iowa Asian Alliance will talk more about Iowa’s culture. Director Chris Kramer previewed the event on Today In Iowa Saturday.