DES MOINES, Iowa — If tattoos are a form of art, Hy-Vee Hall became an art gallery full of human canvases this weekend.

The Middle of the Map tattoo convention attracted more than 5,000 attendees, several of whom received new tattoos at the convention itself.

The event featured hundreds of tattoo artists from all across the Midwest who came to show off their styles.

“It’s the beauty of the art itself and self-expression,” said Quinton Hanson, an apprentice at a tattoo shop in La Crosse, Wisconsin. “It’s being who you want to be.”

“It’s a way to really take creativity to a whole new level and make your body feel like your own,” said Kellie Sieg Otto, an experienced tattoo artist from Moorhead, Minnesota.

Middle of the Map is in its third year, and organizers said this year’s event attracted three times as many people as the first edition.

Hanson and Otto both said this reflects the changing perception of tattoos in American culture.

“It’s not so taboo anymore,” Otto said. “You get people of all shapes, sizes, and walks of life. It almost unifies people.”

“You still run across some people who say ‘I wouldn’t do that,’ but it’s becoming a lot more accepted,” Hanson said.