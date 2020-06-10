Taking the Message to Lawmakers

Des Moines, Iowa — The steps outside the State Capitol were the scene of the most violent collisions of police and protesters in recent weeks in Des Moines. On Wednesday the protesters took their message inside the doors of the Capitol and directly to lawmakers.

The massive protests that were organized in the days after George Floyd’s murder at the hands of a now former police officer have now moved to a new arena. Lawmakers on Wednesday were lobbied by dozens of young Iowans on the changes they want to see to end systemic racism.