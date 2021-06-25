A look inside police training focusing on de-escalation and use of force, addressing racial bias

The Iowa Law Enforcement Academy trains hundreds of law enforcement officers each year, both those who are new to the profession and instructors who need refresher courses.

Rookie officers undergo more than 600 hours of hands-on and classroom training spending a significant amount of time on de-escalation and use of force tactics.

WHO 13’s Jodi Long looked into that training, its shortcomings, and what the academy is doing to address racial biases and improve how officers interact with people of color.