Continuing the Conversation: Racial Equity in Iowa Schools

Iowa — It will come as no surprise that Iowa’s schools are overwhelmingly Caucasian. 88% of Iowa’s population is white. In Iowa schools, white students make up 75% of the student population. The demographics create unique challenges for the other 25% who are students of color. WHO 13’s Jodi Long spoke with two minority students, Cynthia Gonazalez and Gracy Paye, of Valley High School in West DesMoines about their school life and what they witness with their peers.

The racial disparity in Iowa is even more marked among the teaching profession. Just 1,000 of the state’s 37, thousand teachers are persons of color. That is less than 3%. Kimberly Wayne with the State Board