Construction worker, driver injured after crash in Ankeny

ANKENY, Iowa — A construction worker and a driver were both injured when two vehicles collided in Ankeny Tuesday afternoon.

Police say an SUV heading east on NE 118th Avenue was stopped at a stop sign and then pulled out in front of a pickup truck traveling south on N. Ankeny Boulevard. The two vehicles collided, and the impact caused the pickup truck to slam into a nearby construction trailer. A construction worker on the trailer and the driver of the pickup truck both suffered minor injuries. Emergency crews transported them to a local hospital for treatment.

The crash has shut down the southbound lane on N. Ankeny Boulevard in between NE 118th Avenue and NE 51st Street.

