Construction Trailer Theft Leads to Chase, Crash in Des Moines Friday Morning

DES MOINES, IOWA — An alleged thief was arrested Friday morning after crashing a stolen truck and construction trailer on the north side of Des Moines, according to police.

Police say they took an initial report that a truck and its trailer, loaded with construction materials, had been stolen earlier this morning. The truck and trailer were spotted a short while later on 2nd Avenue in Des Moines. Police caught up with the truck, leading to a short chase that ended with a crash near 2nd Avenue and Indiana Street.

The driver of the truck was taken into custody at the scene of the crash. His name hasn’t been released. Police say this was more than just a theft case for the owner of the truck and trailer.

“A lot of times we think think its just somebody’s stuff. Well this is working man who’s had his material stolen, its impacted his business – these are crimes that really, truly effect people, also,” Sergeant Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said at the scene of the crash, “We’re glad we got this taken care of, we got his stuff back – but we’re also glad nobody got hurt in the process.”

No one was injured in the crash.