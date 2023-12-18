DES MOINES, Iowa — Construction projects around the metro are ahead of schedule due to the warm and dry fall and winter.

With warmer and drier weather construction crews can continue to work on projects longer into the season.

Brian Worrel, a Work Zone Operations Engineer with the Construction & Materials Bureau at the Iowa Department of Transportation, said that dry weather is just as important as warm weather for construction.

“What’s actually been the biggest benefit for the DOT is that it’s been pretty dry. So, I think the dryness is more of a factor allowing us to continue rather than the temperature per se, but we have been able to continue longer than typical,” Worrel said.

Downtown projects like those on Fleur Drive or Court Avenue have been able to make significant gains as well as projects on I-80 like the lane expansion near Jordan Creek.

Worrel said that the Iowa DOT stays flexible when it comes to project schedules.

“When it comes towards the end of the year we’re always looking at being as flexible as possible ’cause it might get cut early and it might allow us to go on. So, especially these bigger projects where we know it might go on more than one construction season there’s just a known unknown built in,” Worrel said.