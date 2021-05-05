Construction on Hamburg Levee Project Begins Wednesday

HAMBURG, Iowa — A federal project will break ground in Hamburg Wednesday.

The project aims to prevent a repeat of the type of flooding that devastated the community in 2019.

Plans call for raising the levee protecting the town from the Missouri River by eight feet.

That is the same size increase the levee got in 2011. Two years later the Army Corps of Engineers ordered the additional eight feet removed because the work didn’t meet federal standards.

That left Hamburg unprotected during the 2019 flood.