DES MOINES, Iowa — From the very start, the idea has been hard to imagine but the new Des Moines High School football stadium on Forest Avenue is becoming easier to picture.

Over the past few weeks, it’s begun to look less like a hole in the ground and more like an important sports venue.

So much of the early work in these projects consists of sewer, electrical, and foundation work that can be difficult to see. But a few weeks ago, the framework for the stands went in and it’s begun to truly look like a stadium.

“Mediacom Stadium” is going up just east of the Shivers Practice Center on Forest Avenue. It’ll be used by Roosevelt, North, Lincoln, and Hoover high schools for home football and soccer games (East will continue to use Williams Stadium).

It’ll also become the new home of Drake’s men’s and women’s soccer teams. The Bulldogs have never had a full-sized soccer field on campus. Mediacom Stadium will hold about 4,000 people.

The sight of seats being installed has all parties excited.

“Great for our schools,” says Phil Roeder, of Des Moines Public Schools. “Great for our student-athletes, and I think in the long run it’s going to be great for the community at large.”

“It gives our soccer teams a home,” says Drake AD, Brian Hardin. “They’ve not played on campus for a very long time. (Players can) walk there for practice, walk there for games, invite their friends to come over. That’s a big deal. It feels more like a Division-One experience.”

Now the brass tacks. Mediacom Stadium was supposed to be finished by “Fall of 2023.” It’s right on schedule. It could open by the end of September, in time for the last two to three weeks of the football season. Drake will let the high schools be the ones to open it, and then use it for the tail end of the Bulldogs’ soccer season which runs well into fall.