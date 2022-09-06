DES MOINES – Starting today east bound traffic on Ingersoll Avenue from 28th Street to Martin Luther King Junior Parkway will be blocked off and detoured to Grand Avenue.

The reason for the blockage is construction on the Ingersoll Streetscapes project. The project aiming to improve bike lanes and walkability in the area started back in 2020. The current phase of the project is expected to finish in November of this year.

The local businesses that line Ingersoll Avenue are ready for the construction to be finished. Nate Niceswanger, the Owner of ZZZ Records, said that all of the businesses on Ingersoll have had to take their turn dealing with the construction.

“I know some people are getting frustrated because it has taken a few years but I think the other thing is if you look at it they have tried to do it in stages so it doesn’t impact everybody all at the same time.” Niceswanger said.

Construction has also impacted the businesses bottom line.

“Last year we didn’t really see much of an impact,” Niceswanger said, “This year was the one we knew was gonna be the tough one. We will get through it and by the end of fall we should be back to normal.”.