DES MOINES, IOWA — For the first time in 20 years, the voters in Des Moines have chosen a new mayor. On Tuesday evening, Connie Boesen held off a close challenge from fellow Des Moines City Councilmember Josh Mandelbaum to win the race to replace Frank Cownie. The unofficial results from the Polk County Auditor’s office show Boesen winning with 48% of the vote to Mandelbaum’s 45%. Denver Foote and Christopher William Von Arx finished with less than four-percent of the vote each.

Boesen served on the Des Moines School Board from 2003-2017 and has served on the Des Moines City Council since 2018 as an At-Large Councilmember. That seat will now be filled through a special election.