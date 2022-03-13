DES MOINES, Iowa — A benefit concert aimed to help a group of Des Moines teenagers expand their educational aspirations beyond Iowa.

The Black Futures fundraiser drew a crowd to Wooly’s in the East Village Sunday afternoon. The event hoped to raise money for teenagers in the Oakridge neighborhood so they could visit several Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) such as Fisk University and Tennessee State University.

Emmett Phillips, a mentor for Oakridge’s children who also emceed the Black Futures event, said he was uplifted by how many people came to support the excursion.

“It’s all about supporting and letting them know that we’ve got them and care about their future,” Phillips said. “I hope people are inspired to see young people, especially in a community that sometimes gets looked down on or seen as the underdog, rise up to the occasion and be their best selves.”

The event also featured clothing and crafts vendors, who also raised money for the teenagers with their sales proceeds.

Additional donations for the trip can be made through Investing In My Future at this link.