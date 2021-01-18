Community Uses MLK Day to Help Organization That Serves the Underserved

DES MOINES, Iowa — For Urban Dreams in Des Moines, serving the community is an everyday effort. “We are small but mighty. I call us the dream team,” said Urban Dreams Executive Director Izaah Knox.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the community helped return the favor. “The deep cleaning, the moving refrigerators, we do the food service, so just some of the stuff we don’t get to do on a regular basis because we are busy just working, working and working,” Knox said.

From washing and cleaning to sanitizing and restocking food shelves, Monday was a revolving door full of help. “It’s a great day. It’s like Christmas for the staff because the offices get deep cleaned and they come back to like a brand-new place,” said Knox.

Stephanie Swartz is one of those volunteers who came in on her day off as a senior police officer with the Des Moines Police Department. “The city is important to me. I’m actually a resident of the city. I grew up in the city. I went to school in the city. So I’m able to come down and participate with an organization that gives so much back to the city,” Swartz said.

Dr. King once said, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” It reaches across skin color, area codes and income. Having an impact on all parts of Des Moines is part of the reason Swartz made the switch to community outreach within the department. “I don’t think this country is going to head in the right direction if we don’t heal those divides. Getting out there and working together for a common goal is what I perceive Dr. King’s legacy to be about,” Swartz said.

Despite the day of service, reality doesn’t take a day off. Hit hard by the pandemic and living in her car, Gabriella Urias-Gonzales was thankful for the food pantry Urban Dreams provides, even on holidays. “God blesses us with these people because it’s hard at times and we don’t know what to do at times but it is there. It is always there and we thank them,” said Urias-Gonzales.

While their impact of service is strong, Knox and Urban Dreams hope one day finding work for this dream team won’t be so easy. Knox said, “We need to figure out how we can make this place better for everyone, and better for everyone is helping people that don’t have a voice have a voice.”

Urban Dreams and its food pantry is available to anyone in need Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can learn more about volunteering or donating by going to urbandreams.org