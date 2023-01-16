DES MOINES, Iowa — Last year the scene was joyful, overwhelming and community driven when community leader Rob Johnson gave away free gas for his birthday. The community activist and pastor helped give away over $3,000 in gas at the Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh on Southeast 14th street. This year the event, in partnership with Kum&Go, is coming up on Saturday, January 21 where the Des Moines Urban Experience is making it five times as big. The event will be giving away $15,000 in gas to the community on a first come, first served basis.

Des Moines Urban Experience leader Dwana Bradley joined Today in Iowa Monday morning to discuss the opportunity to give back to the community with a gift that could make an immediate impact in someone’s life.

Due to traffic congestion and large crowds last year lining up as early as 4:00am, DMUE will reveal the free gas location on their facebook and twitter pages at 9:00am Saturday, January 21 with the event beginning at 10:00am.

Attendees will also receive a free children’s book courtesy of a partnership with the Des Moines Public Library.

Numerous sponsorships to make the event possible include Urban Dreams, Creative Visions, Lincoln Savings Bank, Back 2 School Iowa, Platinum Kutz Barbershop and the Pyramid Theatre Company.