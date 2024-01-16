PERRY, Iowa — Hundreds gathered at Perry High School on Tuesday to welcome the late Principal Dan Marburger’s body back home.

On Jan. 4 Marburger was shot while attempting to stop the school shooter. Marburger battled in the hospital for ten days before passing on Sunday. A 6th grade student, 11-year-old Ahmir Jolliff, was also killed in the shooting.

For someone who has served in a school since 1995, there were hundreds of students whose lives were touched.

Natalie Ohrtman, a graduate of Perry High School, learned she was pregnant when she was a sophomore and Marburger helped her in more ways than one.

“I was pregnant at 15, and scary times, and he took me aside one day into his office and he had a car seat for me and several baby items, clothes, things like that,” said Ohrtman. “He let me know I could do better than what society kind of dictated for me.”

Ohrtman said the items came from Marburger’s own home, from his own kids, and items no longer needed.

“My daughter, she is in college and she’s doing really well,” said Ohrtman. “She’s had everything that she needed and Marburger helped me realize that I could do that for her.”

At the Blue Jay store, located near the Perry Schools, manager Samantha Williams said the news of Marburger’s passing has hit the community hard.

“It’s been really somber it’s been really quiet,” said Williams. “You can feel that emptiness and that coldness from the high school. You can just feel it.”

Visitation for Marburger is planned for Friday, Jan, 19 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the family present from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Perry Elementary School Gymnasium. Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home is asking people to enter the doors on the east side, near the PACES entrance.

Caldwell Parrish said funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. at Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines. Private family burial will be held in Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry.