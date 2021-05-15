Community Recycling Helping Clive Police Fight Crime With K-9 Unit

CLIVE, Iowa — Recycling cans is good for the environment, but for the Clive Police Department it’s also good for fighting crime.

A can and bottle drive and cookout near Clive Aquatic Center Saturday hoped to be the final push Clive police need to raise the last $10,000 of the $60,000 needed to welcome Dutch, a Dutch Shepherd and the department’s first K-9 Unit.

“It’s something Clive has needed for a long time,” said new K-9 Officer Brian Kempnich. “To have a tool to use to be able to combat certain crimes like a drug problem.”

Clive Police Chief Mike Venema added, “We are calling this a ‘Can-demic,’ so we want folks to bring down their cans to us.”

Dutch will work exclusively with Kempnich, a 17-year law enforcement veteran. “Looking for a dog we could take out into the community. The community can pet the dog and bring relationships between the community and police department together,” Kempnich said.

Royal Nahno-Kerchee and his family were eager to help clear space in their garage of cans to help. “I told my kids about and they started chipping in and we started bringing them in so we had two big sacks to bring over,” said Royal.

The Dutch Shepherd comes to Clive from the country of Poland and is currently in obedience training in northeast Iowa. Kempnich said, “Working on some of the bite work with the dog and imprinting what type of drugs the dog will be able to sniff.”

Dutch’s future office, the K-9 Unit vehicle, was also on display. In August, Dutch will team up with Kempnich for five weeks of intense training to build that special bond before protecting the streets of Clive in the fall. “Not only Clive but Urbandale, West Des Moines and surrounding cities are going to benefit because it’s not only going to be used in Clive,” said Kempnich.

The Clive Police Department is still collecting cans. If you could not bring cans and bottles to Saturday’s event, Chief Venema encourages the community to drop them off at the Clive Police Station at 8505 Harbach Boulevard.