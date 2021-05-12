Community Receives First Look at Southeast Polk School District’s Planned $19M Sports Facility

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa –For Southeast Polk High School Freshman Mazin Arafa it was love at first sight. “This is a big upgrade from what we have now,” he said with a laugh.

Tuesday night the Pleasant Hill city council approved site plans for a new multi-purpose stadium just south of Southeast Polk High School on Martha L Miller Drive. “It’s good because it shows they trust us as a school,” said Arafa, a freshman playing both soccer and football. He is looking forward to celebrating on the new field. The district could break ground on the new soccer and football stadium in June. Arafa said,, “It’s gonna be something else.”

The 6,200 seat stadium is smaller in capacity than Grandview University’s 10,000 seat Duke Williams Stadium but with a state of art locker room, rooftop plaza and a pedestrian underpass entrance…Pleasant Hill resident Daniel Dickey feels it’s looks as if it belongs to a small college. “That’s almost a college or a professionals almost. That’s a very nice stadium from what I can see of it,” said Dickey.

Seeing architectural renderings for the first time, Southeast Polk alum Mark Schreck agreed. “That’s a whole campus it looks like. Cool facility, wow! Where was this when I was in high school?,” said Schreck.

Plans were already given the green light from the community in 2020 after receiving nearly 70% approval from district voters through a $92 million bond referendum which includes a new 6th and 7th grade facility and elementary school. Dickey said, “I think it’s a good investment on our kids.”

The arms race for facilities is exploding in the metro. In 2017 Johnston erected an $8.9 million stadium with 6,000 seats. Waukee Northwest high school will welcome fans next fall to a brand new athletic compound with a near 6,000 seat stadium, two tennis courts, two baseball and two softball fields for a $22 million total and Des Moine Public Schools have already broken ground on a shared 4,000 seat stadium with Drake University for $19 million. All of them perhaps follwing the lead of West Des Moines Valley High School’s 8,000 seat stadium built in 2002. “I think that the extracurricular activities go hand in hand with the education,” Dickey said.

While not official because the school district is still accepting bids until May 18th, the price for the new facility could surpass $19 million. The district school board is expected to review the plans at their May 20th meeting. The first home football game at the new multi-purpose stadium could come as soon as Fall of 2022.