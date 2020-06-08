Community Organizer Will Keeps is ‘Marching in a Different Way’

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines rapper and community organizer Will Keeps has stayed quiet as protests and marches continue around Iowa and the country. He said because of this, he has gotten some backlash from his community. He wants people to know he is still “marching,” just in a different way.

“One of the reasons why I didn’t march is because I’ve been marching forever. And I have a solution now. I marched so far, I got to a place where now I can say we can actually build here,” Keeps said.

His solution is his organization “Starts Right Here,” which began construction in November 2019.

“In this building, we’re going to have police officers in here. A second chance program where kids can actually communicate with them, hands on,” Keeps said.

Keeps said he has been working for the last five years to build strong relationships with people in power in Iowa to help support his mission of empowering disadvantaged youth.

“And that is so exciting because as a black man with a durag on my head that has scars on my face and to have been through all the things I’ve been through, I never had a voice. And all of a sudden people are coming around to help. To me, that’s change. And I can’t let that be destroyed. I can’t let progress be destroyed. So that’s why I’m giving out my voice because people out there are willing to fight for anybody, and I’m finding those people,” Keeps said.

He said without those positive relationships, he wouldn’t have been able to build his organization that partners with Des Moines Public Schools, where students can get credits for participating in his programs.

“Iowa Workforce — if they want to come in and talk to the kids about learning how to fill out an application. So many things. Mental health — Will Walker is going to come in here with his mental health establishment and help with [mental health]. We have so many different things that will be going on in here. People are gravitating to this because it’s something brand new,” Keeps said.

Keeps hopes to open “Starts Right Here” this fall, but he still needs about $300,000 to finish the building. If you would like to donate, go to startsrighthere.org.