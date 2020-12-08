Community Leaders Work to Combat Food Insecurity in the State

DES MOINES, Iowa — The pandemic has amplified food insecurity in the state. However, community leaders are working to make sure central Iowans are fed this holiday season.

Tuesday, the Food Bank of Iowa will hold their seventh veterans mobile food pantry at 10am, outside of the Polk County Veterans Affairs Office. CEO of the Food Bank of Iowa, Michelle Book, said it’s important for them to serve those who’ve served this community.

“Twenty-percent of the families we serve across Iowa have a veteran in their household. We have over 200,000 veterans in the state of Iowa, one in five suffers from an action related disability,” Book said. “These are people taking care of us. We now need to take care of them.”

Book said the Food Bank of Iowa anticipates serving 200 veteran families and distributing anywhere from 2,000 to 3,000 pounds of food.

Veterans will receive items such as pasta, pasta sauce, fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, and other fresh produce.

The Food Bank of Iowa aren’t the only ones fighting food insecurity in the metro.

CEO of Sweet Tooth Farm, an urban garden in Des Moines and Eat Greater Des Moines have teamed up to create the first community fridge here in central Iowa.

It’s located at 1809 8th Street and stocked with fresh goods and produce that many other pantries might not have on hand. Organizers say anyone can come grab what they need from the fridge.

The organization, The Supply Hive, helps with keeping the fridge stocked. Executive Director of The Supply Hive, Zakariyah Hill, said this year has emphasized the importance of community and taking care of those less fortunate in your neighborhood.

“Coming together to help our neighbors, putting a spotlight on morals, what’s right and what’s wrong. If the person next to you is hungry or cold, what can you do to make sure that they aren’t,” Jill said. “Working together to just build a positive and supportive space for Des Moines is really what we want to do.”

Organizers said the community fridge is stocked every day and checked twice a day for freshness.

For more information on how you can donate to the community fridge, email sweettoothfarm.dsm@gmail.com.