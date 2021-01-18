Community Involvement Key to Carrying on Dr. King’s Message of Change

DES MOINES, Iowa — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is the only federal holiday designated as a Day of Service. Community leaders believe serving is the best way to carry out Dr. King’s message, not only today but every day.

“You need to find, what is the passion of my heart and what can I contribute to the community. Find out what your talent, what your passion is and give those things back to the community. Self-actualize but also transcend in giving back to the community,” says Joshua Barr, the director of the Des Moines Civil and Human Rights Commission.

The commissions says helping the community evolve can happen by getting everyone involved, such as attending school board and city council meetings so people can speak up for issues that otherwise may be left unaddressed.

The group believes the momentum is strong to call for real change following recent injustices involving people of color.

“I am hopeful, yes. But if we don’t grab this moment and say that we are going to be better in regards to everything that we do and reimage our country to me more inclusive, accepting, economically belonging, then it’s only going to get worse,” explains Barr.

The Des Moines Civil and Human Rights Commission has created and collected a number of resources to help fight racism in your community: Breaking Bread, Building Bridges, A Better Way and Bridging the Gap.