Those who’d like to try their hand at fishing Iowa’s waters without committing to the purchase of a license can do so soon.

The Iowa DNR’s annual free fishing weekend runs June 2nd, 3rd and 4th. It covers all bodies of water in the state.

All Iowa residents will be able to fish without a license. Also, trout stamps will not be required during the free fishing weekend. Daily catch limits will still apply to trout (limit 5 per day) and all other species.

This year, resident fishing licenses run $22 and are required for all anglers over the age of 15. Trout stamps run $14.50.

DNR fish biologist, Tyler Stubbs, tells WHO13 the free fishing weekend is meant to correspond with what is typically one of the high points of Iowa’s fishing season, thus giving new anglers a better chance at success.