IOWA – The states College Savings Iowa 529 investment plan is about to enact its 9th investment fee reduction in 16 years.

This Friday, the plan will have its annual asset-based fee on investment options lowered by 5.5%. This will bring the price down from 0.19% to 0.18% meaning investors will now pay $1.80 for every $1000 invested annually.

The total amount that Iowans can write off with the plan is increasing to $3,522 as well.

529 plans allow parents to start investment accounts for their children that also offer tax incentives. Iowa’s 529 plan is called College Savings Iowa and in the 24 years it has been around Iowans have saved $6.3 billion for their children’s education using the plan.

Michael Fitzgerald, Iowa State Treasurer, said that part of the reason for lowering the investment fee is that more people are involved in the program. “The law of large numbers certainly works and the more people we get involved in the program the cheaper we can bring it down for everybody,” said Fitzgerald.

College tuition is more expensive than ever making it more important for parents to save for their children’s future. Fitzgerald said that College Savings Iowa plans can help lessen the burden of debt for students.

“When you see young people get out of college with 100, 150, 200 thousand dollars in debt, they’re not able to start a business. Some of them put off getting married or starting a family,” Fitzgerald said, “We want young families to get going and have that opportunity to start a business, buy homes things like that.”

Fitzgerald said that the College Savings Iowa plan is simple for people to sign up for and that it can even be done from a phone app.

The College Savings Iowa plan’s website has more information on how to sign up and get started saving for a child’s education.