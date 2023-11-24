DES MOINES, Iowa- While the Festival of Trees and Lights in Des Moines will showcase festive trees decorated for the holiday season, one group will also be collecting life saving donations.

LifeServe Blood Center oversees 161 hospitals throughout Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota. Their purpose is to make sure each is stocked with enough blood products.

Every year at the Festival of Trees and Lights, LifeServe holds a blood drive. Their director of public relations and marketing, Shay Willis, said that it’s important to donate blood during this time of year because hospitals typically see an increased need during the holiday season.

“We have to recruit people to be generous donors to give the gift of life because there is no replacement for human blood. And so, it’s our job to make sure that people understand the importance and make the time to come in an make a donation,” said Willis.

The drive will only be on Friday and will go from 11A.M. to 4P.M. at the Veteran’s Memorial Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center at 833 5th Ave in Des Moines.

All donors will receive a free t-shirt and will get free admission into the Festival of Trees and Lights.

People can schedule an appointment online but they also accept walk-ins.

Willis said that if people can’t make a donation during the Festival, there are many opportunities for them to donate throughout the season. More information on local blood centers and future blood drives can be found on their website.