Colfax Celebrates New Grocery Store

COLFAX, Iowa — When Jim and Kim Shugar planned to retire they were concerned about finding the right buyer for their three generation family grocery store in Colfax. People in town were concerned, too. Without Shugar’s store people would be driving to Altoona or Newton for their full grocery run.

“It was our family’s 83rd year in business, so I know what goes on in other small communities where they’ve lost their store there’s not a lot of retailers out there to buy independents,” said Jim Shugar, former store owner. “I had a relationship with Fareway, they bought my store in Adel in 2012, so I decided to contact my guy there.”

A deal was struck within hours with Fareway. With the help of some community involvement, the town would keep it’s store – after its conversion to a modern facility. The company completely re-did the interior. This will be the smallest Fareway in the chain.