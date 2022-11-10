DES MOINES, Iowa — A cold front pushing through central Iowa around midday will dramatically lower temperatures. Combined with gusty winds, it will feel near the single digits by Friday morning and into the weekend.

Temperatures drop from near 70° to the 30s and 40s by mid-afternoon. Winds kick up out of the northwest, gusting to about 30 mph.

Expected Temperatures 7PM Thursday, November 10

As northwesterly winds persist through the night and skies clear out, temperatures plummet to the mid 20s. Combined with winds around 10-20 mph, it will feel like the single digits to low teens Friday morning!

Expected Temperatures and Wind Chill 8AM Friday, November 11

Temperatures won’t rise much through Friday and the weekend. Highs stay in the low to mid 30s, making it feel like winter! With wind chills, it will feel like the upper teens to low 20s.

Expected Temperatures and Wind Chill 3PM Friday, November 11

Records this time of year are in the teens, and it doesn’t look like we’re on track to be that cold. However, the long-term outlook still looks chilly, with highs staying in the 30s for at least the next week.