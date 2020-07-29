Coffee + Cats: Valley Junction Cafe Combines Two of Life’s Pleasures

West Des Moines, Iowa — A new business in Valley Junction is allowing customers to curl up with a cup of coffee and cuddle with a cat.

‘Coffee Cats’ opened for business on Tuesday on 5th Street in the heart of the shopping district. The cafe offers two unique services: fresh coffee and cuddly cats.

One side of the building is a coffee shop, the other half is special ‘cat zone.’ Customers can let themselves in and cozy up next to a cat along with their coffee. There are currently eight cats on loan from the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. All of them are adoptable.

It will cost you $10 per hour to hang out with the cats. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only eight people are allowed in at a time.

Two cats have already been adopted in the cafe’s first day of business.