 

 

CMA Awards: List of 2020 Winners

by: Sebastian Posey

Posted: / Updated:

Eric Church accepts an award onstage during The 54th Annual CMA Awards at Nashville’s Music City Center on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – See a full list of winners from the 54th CMA Awards.

Entertainer of the Year:

  • Eric ChurchWINNER
  • Luke Combs
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Carrie Underwood
  • Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year:

  • Miranda Lambert
  • Ashley McBryde
  • Maren Morris – WINNER
  • Kacey Musgraves
  • Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year:

  • Eric Church
  • Luke Combs – WINNER
  • Thomas Rhett
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Keith Urban

Album of the Year:

  • Heartache Medication – Jon Pardi
  • Never Will – Ashley McBryde
  • Old Dominion – Old Dominion
  • What You See is What You Get – Luke Combs – WINNER
  • Wildcard – Miranda Lambert

Song of the Year:
Award goes to Songwriters

  • “Bluebird” – Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert
  • “The Bones” – Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura VeltzWINNER
  • “Even Though I’m Leaving” – Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher
  • “I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton
  • “More Hearts Than Mine” – Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland

Single of the Year:

  • “10,000 Hours” – Dan and Shay with Justin Bieber
  • “Beer Never Broke My Heart” – Luke Combs
  • “Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert
  • “The Bones” – Maren Morris – WINNER
  • “I Hope” – Gabby Barrett

New Artist of the Year:

  • Jimmie Allen
  • Ingrid Andress
  • Gabby Barrett
  • Carly Pearce
  • Morgan Wallen – WINNER

Vocal Group of the Year:

  • Lady A
  • Little Big Town
  • Midland
  • Old Dominion – WINNER
  • Rascal Flatts

Vocal Duo of the Year:

  • Brooks and Dunn
  • Brothers Osborne
  • Dan and Shay – WINNER
  • Florida Georgia Line
  • Maddie and Tae

Musician of the Year:

  • Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
  • Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
  • Rob McNelley, Guitar
  • Ilya Toshinskiy, Guitar
  • Derek Wells, Guitar

The winners for two categories, Music Video of the Year and Musical Event of the Year, were announced earlier in the day. 

Musical Event of the Year:

  • “I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice, Producer: busbeeWINNER

Music Video of the Year:

  • “Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert, Director: Trey Fanjoy – WINNER

This post will be updated throughout the night with the latest winners.

