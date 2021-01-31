Clive Teen Holds Guinness World Record for Highest Protected Egg Drop

CLIVE, Iowa — An 18-year-old from Clive is now a Guinness World Record holder after spending last summer protecting an egg.

Joseph Correa holds the record for the greatest height to drop a protected egg without breaking it.

Correa’s design is made from just two pieces of cardboard, some straws and tape. He dropped the protected egg 30 feet and 3 inches off the Valley West Mall parking garage. The egg survived the fall, beating the previous record of 16 feet.

“It was amazing because part of me was like, ‘Oh my goodness, I did this. I broke a world record.’ So that was really exciting just to be there,” said Correa.

Correa said the next record he wants to break is the loudest trumpet note.