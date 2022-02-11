CLIVE, Iowa — Clive had an opening for city council after councilman John Edwards was elected mayor this past November. Council members appointed a successor, but hundreds of residents now want an election to determine who will fill his old seat.

A group delivered a petition calling for a city council election to Clive City Hall Thursday afternoon. The group claimed they received more than 500 signatures after David Bell was appointed to city council by its members on January 27.

“It was some of the easiest doorknocking I could imagine,” said Lila Starr, who is part of the group that organized the petition effort. “Virtually everyone wanted to hear about it, and they said, ‘We want democracy, we want the people to decide.’ We’re pretty excited to be here today.”

The petition needed at least 424 signatures to force an election for the seat.

If the petition is unsuccessful, Bell would keep his seat on Clive’s city council through at least the end of 2023.