Clive police: Woman hospitalized after getting hit by vehicle

CLIVE, Iowa — A woman was hospitalized with serious injuries after getting hit by a vehicle in Clive Sunday morning, police said.

The Clive Police Department said a woman was hit by a vehicle while walking along the road in the 9300 block of Hickman Road around 6:30 a.m.

Medics transported the woman to a local hospital in serious condition. The driver of the vehicle was not hurt, police said.

The Clive Police Department was unable to identify the woman at first because she didn’t have any identification on her, but police have since determined her identity. They are now working to locate her family before they release her name.

The accident remains under investigation. The Clive Police Department encourages anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to contact Westcom Dispatch at 515-222-3321.