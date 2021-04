CLIVE, Iowa – Police and emergency medical crews were called to a residence in Clive Thursday morning on a report of someone with a gunshot injury.

Chief Michael Venema with the Clive Police Department tells WHO 13 a call came in at 10:14 a.m. about a person who had a gunshot wound in the 2700 block of NW 153rd St.

Venema said police were still on scene and no other information could be released at this time.

