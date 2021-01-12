Clive Police Identify Teens Killed in Early Monday Crash

CLIVE, IOWA — Police in Clive are releasing the names of three teenagers killed in a crash during a police pursuit early Monday morning.

Emmanuel Nyariel, 16, and Majok Nyariel and Zacharia Warsame, both age 14, were killed in the crash. Mohamed Elzubeir, age 13, and Hamid Lula, age 15, were also in the vehicle. They remain hospitalized with “life-threatening, traumatic injuries”, according to police.

Authorities say the chase began after an Urbandale resident reported a group of young people rifling through the homeowner’s car around 1:50 am on Monday. Police quickly found the suspect’s vehicle nearby, a 2006 Chevy Malibu that was reported stolen last week in Urbandale. Police pursued the vehicle at speeds topping 100 miles per hour through Urbandale and Clive. That pursuit ended with a violent crash near NW 86th Street and Swanson Boulevard when the suspects’ vehicle lost control at a railroad crossing, leaving the road and flipping several times. Multiple occupants of the vehicle were ejected.

Police are still investigating the crash. They still do not know who was driving the car when it crashed. Officers found two loaded guns at the crash site. They are working to identify the lawful owner of the guns.

The Clive Police Department says all five teens are students in the Des Moines Public School District.

The department extended its condolences to all families involved in the fatal crash, including this message from Chief Michael Venema:

“Children should not die like this, and when it happens it is an unspeakable

tragedy for families, friends and the community. We grieve the loss of life. Our officers involved have been deeply affected by this incident, but we know that these feelings are minor compared to the pain of the families involved.” Clive Police Chief Michael Venema