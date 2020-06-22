 

Clive Police Asking For Help to Find Missing Man

Clive, Iowa — The Clive Police Department is asking for help locating a man who was last seen at a Des Moines homeless shelter last month.

26-year-old Joel Moots hasn’t been seen since May 31st. The 26-year-old homeless man is 5’11” tall and weighs 175 lbs. Police say he has shaggy hair, a beard and severe acne.

He is currently without medication to treat his mental health issues. His family is concerned for his well-being and needs your help to bring him home safe.

Anyone with information about Joel Moots’ whereabouts is asked to call police immediately.

