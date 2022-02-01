DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s been four and a half years since Mary Neubauer lost her son Sergei to suicide.

“He was an incredibly bright, talented kid. He could sit down and draw whatever was in front of him,” said Neubauer. “He loved playing sports. Soccer, rugby, football, all of that. But he had had a tumultuous, abusive childhood in Russia, and we knew that.”

Since Neubauer understood Sergei’s background, she and her husband started family counseling almost immediately. Neubauer says Sergei lived with severe depression, anxiety, and survivor’s remorse since he was adopted.

“At the times when Sergei was struggling, he would be withdrawn. He would sleep more than normal, and at the very height of his crisis, he was having anxiety attacks like the kind where he couldn’t breathe, and we would have to go through breathing in a plastic bag situation with him,” said Neubauer.

Mental health experts say people often avoid talking with those who struggle with mental health, but experts say it is best to sit down and have a conversation.

“If you knew someone with a diagnosis of cancer or heart disease or some other life-threatening illness, would you hesitate to say, ‘I heard about your diagnosis?'” said Peggy Huppert, the executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Iowa. “I’m so sorry. What can I do? The same thing applies with mental illness.”

Neubauer now wears a bracelet in memory of her son. She hopes his story and her family’s pain will inspire people struggling to speak up.

“Everyone in their lives, everybody struggles sometimes, and please ask for help if you need it,” Neubauer said.

Anyone struggling with mental health should contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.