Clive Library Helping Community Give Back to Families in Need

CLIVE, Iowa — As many families spend the weekend enjoying their new Christmas gifts, a metro library hopes to give back to others who may have been forced to spend the holiday without presents.

“Items that maybe people don’t have the ability to buy. At this point we have donated 295 items already and we have quite a stockpile again to donate. We started December 1,” said Stephanie Keller, the manager at Clive Public Library.

The Clive Public Library has been partnering with Clive Community Services for a drive-thru donation drop-off event for the month of December. “This is another way we can give back to our community who is very lovely to us as well. Any way we can give back to the Clive Community Services and to our Clive patrons, this is a way we felt we could do that,” Keller said.

They are collecting items that some families aren’t able to afford during the pandemic. So far nearly 300 items have been donated by the community to help those in need. Items like toothpaste, toilet paper, napkins, soap, shampoo and food can go a long way toward making another family’s Christmas one to remember positively.

“We’ve got diapers over there. If you have a baby and can’t get diapers right now, this is a huge deal to get a package of overnight diaper. Anything you can do is appreciated,” said Keller.

Just bring your donated items to the library during curbside hours and call 515-453-2221. Curbside hours are Mondays from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.