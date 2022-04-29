CLIVE, Iowa – Officers from five departments responded to a break-in at the Kohl’s in Clive early Friday morning after an employee confronted a man who broke through the glass front doors to enter the store.

It happened shortly after 7:00 a.m. at the store located at 10201 University Avenue, according to Lt. Mark Rehberg with the Clive Police Department. The break-in happened at the Sephora entrance to the store. Police said the suspect was a white or Hispanic male about 5’ 6” to 5′ 8″ tall and was wearing a baseball cap and a blue bandana as a mask.

Three employees who were inside the store at the time of the incident locked themselves in a room until police could clear the building.

More than a dozen units from police departments in Clive, West Des Moines, Waukee, Windsor Heights, and Urbandale were on scene to assist in the search of the store. A K9 unit from the Clive Police Department was also deployed.

Police believe the suspect may have run out of the back door. Investigators are looking through Kohl’s security camera footage to find images of the suspect and expect to share them later Friday.

Police said there is no danger to the public from the incident.