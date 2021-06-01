Clive kindergarten class meets for the first time in person

CLIVE, Iowa — Lisa Deatrick’s class of 22 kindergartners met entirely online for the 2020-2021 school year and formed strong friendships even through a computer screen.

Parent Jamie Orozco Nagel thought it would be unfortunate if her daughter and the rest of their class went the whole year without ever meeting each other face-to-face — so she organized a class reunion just two days before their last day of class.

WHO 13’s Monica Madden captured the Clive Learning Academy’s kindergarten reunion, you can watch below.