CLIVE, Iowa — Preparing for a baby can be fun and overwhelming at times.

T.J. and Dani Augustine are preparing to bring their little boy into the world in just a few weeks. But before he arrives, they’re making sure they are ready for any unexpected moments or emergencies.

To prepare, they both attended Clive Fire Department’s first-ever new and expecting parent mini-conference.

The event provides free resources to the community of Clive, including classes in CPR, childbirth education, car seat installs and safety checks.

Firefighter and paramedic Jason Glaza started the event and said there was a need in the community.

“It is designed to get information out to the public,” Glaza said. “We have a large population in the city of Clive as well as in metro that might not get all the information or opportunities, appointments with physicians that they really should or could get.”

The classes and resources are important especially when it comes to emergencies.

“It can be life or death,” Glaza said. “Most of the time everything turns out fantastic. However, we want to prevent any potential problems that could a rise or at least be able handle them as early as possible.”

One of the most common emergencies at home is pediatric cardiac arrest. A baby’s chances of survival increases when a parent is familiar with CPR.

“It’s a more nerve-wracking time for a parent, guardian or a loved one to perform compressions on a small child or an infant,” Glaza said. “So gaining a certification or just an exposure class with information on how to perform appropriate compressions is extremely valuable just because it calms your nerves a little bit and muscle memory starts to take over in the moment of stress.”

The fire department also provides child seat installation and safety checks during the week and also on the first Saturday of each month.

“That child is being protected by the car seat. That car seat is keeping them contained to the vehicle itself. Having a child properly restrained in a car seat to the car significantly increases the safety and well-being of that child in the event of a motor vehicle collision.

Glaza said parents taking action will help them in the long run.

“Thanks to the city of Clive for putting this on,” T.J. Augustine said. “Because it did give us some tools that we will be using in a few weeks.

The Clive Fire Department hopes to make this an annual event.