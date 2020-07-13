Clive Closing Library, City Buildings Due to Surge in COVID-19 Cases

Clive, Iowa — Clive City Hall, library public safety and public works buildings will be closed to the public for the rest of the month due to rising COVID-19 cases in Polk and Dallas Counties.

The closures take effect on Tuesday, July 14th. Clive City Hall, the Clive Public Library, Drymond Public Safety Facility and Clive Public Works Building will be closed until at least July 31st.

A message from Clive Assistant City Manager Peter De Kock says the closures are”due to increasing coronavirus infections in Polk and Dallas County.” More than 7,500 Polk County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. That’s more than twice as many as any other county. 1,400 Dallas County residents have tested positive. That’s the sixth most among any county.

Park shelters, trails, sports facilities and programs remain open. The Clive Aquatic Center is open for limited lap swimming.